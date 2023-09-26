'Proud of their service': Billings business offering free window decal for veterans

BILLINGS — The business AutoTrim Design and CarNu Detailing is offering free car window decals for veterans as a way to thank them for their service.

The large decals come in a variety of different designs. The vice president of Warrior Wishes Montana, Grey Rodriguez, decided to go with a black-and-white flag option for his SUV.

“Most veterans are proud of their service,” Rodriguez said.

Warrior Wishes set up a tent outside of the business Monday morning to help spread the word about their nonprofit that assists and supports Montana veterans.

Rodriguez is an army veteran who served as an Airborne Infantry Squad Leader in Iraq and later as an overseas security contractor. While he has only been with Warrior Wishes for a short time, he is thankful to be involved.

“It’s been gratifying to just be able to help veterans, whether they’re from the Vietnam era all the way to you know, the fight that I was in,” he said.

AutoTrim Design plans to run two free decal deals for the remainder of the year. Monday through Saturday, a veteran can go to the business at 2951 King Ave. W., pick out a design and have their car window measured. The business prints the decals on Thursdays and installs them on vehicles on Fridays.

Rodriguez was very happy with the decal that he received.

"I love it," he said. “The only design everyone’s seen is the color one with the eagle. So, they do have multiple designs to choose from and can install on any vehicle.”