BILLINGS - Power outages continued into Wednesday morning for many residents in the Billings area.

The NorthWestern Energy Power Outage Map shows numerous areas in Billings still without power as of about 6:20 a.m.

The outages ranged in size from up to 400 power company customers to many smaller outages from the Billings Heights to the West End.

The outages were caused by a severe storm Tuesday evening that blew through the city.

