Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Massive wind storm hammers through Billings

public works trees.jpg
courtesy Billings Public Works
public works trees.jpg
IMG_9515.jpg
74468017797__9E455101-3454-4B61-8276-C3FAEA4997AD.JPEG.jpg
IMG_1755.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A powerful storm with winds reaching more than 70 miles per hour powered through Billings Tuesday night, toppling trees, cutting power and forcing an evacuation of one Billings neighborhood for a gas leak.

Billings Public Works reported at least one tree down on Rimrock Road on the west end, which was partially disrupting traffic. Crews are working to remove the vehicle.

Several resident have posted photos of a broken power pole near Lake Elmo Drive. In that area, police have asked residents of a trailer court on King Arthur Drive to evacuate following reports of a gas leak in the area.

Damage was reported to a baseball field in Lockwood, and Wednesday night American Legion baseball games at Dehler Park have been rescheduled.

MTN has received reports of power outages, but no official numbers are available because the NorthWestern Energy power outage map is temporarily unavailable.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Related: Photos: Downed trees and power lines across Billings

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader