PAWS2SHARE - Working Cats up for adoption at no cost

BILLINGS — If you aren't quite ready to adopt an indoor cat, think about an outdoor cat.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is home to a variety of working cats and right now all adoptions are free.

These unique felines are primarily feral so living outside under the Big Sky is perfect with hopes of being crowned "Mouser" King or Queen.

YVAS encourages working cats to be adopted in pairs and going through the application process is still required.

Working cats are also spayed, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations.

Hopefully you'll find the "purrfect" cat to be on the prowl around your farm or ranch.