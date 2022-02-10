PAWS2SHARE: Pet Obesity

BILLINGS - Being Top Dog or ready for the Cat Walk at times can be a struggle for pets.

Over 60% of cats and dogs in the U.S. are overweight leading to a variety of health problems to even limited mobility.

Being one pound overweight for a small cat or dog is equivalent to 10-15 pounds for a human.

Dr. Christiane Youngstrom at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital takes a "paws" to show us what to look for in a pet that's in shape along with a few suggestions that might help your fur baby drop those extra pounds.

