Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

PAWS2SHARE: Pet Obesity

items.[0].videoTitle
fatdog.PNG
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:46:37-05

BILLINGS - Being Top Dog or ready for the Cat Walk at times can be a struggle for pets.

Over 60% of cats and dogs in the U.S. are overweight leading to a variety of health problems to even limited mobility.

Being one pound overweight for a small cat or dog is equivalent to 10-15 pounds for a human.

Dr. Christiane Youngstrom at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital takes a "paws" to show us what to look for in a pet that's in shape along with a few suggestions that might help your fur baby drop those extra pounds.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader