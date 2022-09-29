Park City voters reject $14M bond for new school

Park City voters have once again rejected a bond proposal that would have funded a new school building for grades 7-12.

The final tally Tuesday night was 627 against and 334 for. The vote for improvements to the elementary school also failed by almost the exact same margin. It's the fourth time in seven years that a school bond has failed in Park City, with the most recent being last May, when the district asked for just under $17 million.

The cost of the plan rejected by voters was $14.45 million. The elementary school would have received $5.08 million and the high school would have gotten $9.43 million.

Superintendent Dan Grabowska lowered the price tag by almost $2.5 million this go-round in what he called "the lowest they could make it." The district has little recourse to pay for improvements other than raising property taxes, according to Grabowska.

This bond would have raised taxes on a $200,000 house by $463 a year.

Earlier this month, outgoing state Sen. David Howard, a Park City Republican, sent a letter to residents urging them to vote against the bond. Grabowska said he believes that letter played a big part in the final outcome.

