First Look: Park City schools return to voters with bond request

PARK CITY - The Park City School District is hoping a fourth time is the charm as the mail ballot voting continues on a new school bond proposal.

Last May, the district's proposed $16.745 million bond failed by about 100 votes. This time around, school officials decided to reduce the ask from taxpayers. The cost of the new proposed plan is $14.448 million.

“We had long discussions about what to do, listened to comments from people that voted in the last election, and we decided to go for the bond again but make cuts to it,” Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska said. “So, it’s a 20% cut roughly in the facility.”

And there is a strong frustration from some supporters of the bond. The president of the Park City Parent Teacher Association is one of those feeling frustrated by those still choosing to vote no on the bonds.

“The only thing you hear is taxes. Guess what? I’m getting hit with those taxes, too. And I am happy to pay them,” said Renee Nelson, PTA president.

Ballots were mailed out on Sept. 7 and are due back by Sept. 27.

