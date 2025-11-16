Park City neighborhood under boil water advisory

PARK CITY — Residents and businesses in part of Park City are being advised to boil their well water after county officials detected contamination in a neighborhood well system.

According to a notice issued by Stillwater County on Nov. 15, there is a contamination of coliform bacteria within a two-block radius of Original Townsite Block 83. Officials are urging residents in the affected area not to consume any water until the systems undergo proper shock chlorination treatment. Well water must be boiled before use, or residents should use bottled drinking water instead.

Homeowners with questions about sanitation concerns or who need well-testing kits are asked to contact the county at 406-322-8055.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related: Park City residents clamor for solution for 'eyesore' property