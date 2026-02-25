Park City boil water advisory lifted after 3 months

PARK CITY — A boil water advisory has been lifted for some Park City residents after three months, with tests now showing the water is safe to drink.

Stillwater County officials say the problem originated at the Homestead Apartments, which allegedly leaked sewage into the water supply. The water board capped three sewer lines in December.

Apartment owner Gary Weitz denies the sewage leak claim, saying the county refused to consider evidence showing the leak was from a freshwater source.

Legal action is underway, with nearly a dozen residents looking to sue over the contamination.

Related:

Park City landlord accused of contaminating well water by illegally discarding raw sewage

Park City residents look to solve raw sewage in water aquifer

Judge orders removal of all remaining trailers at Homestead Apartments in Park City