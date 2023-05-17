Owner of St. Vincent Healthcare nearing completion of Billings West End expansion

BILLINGS — The new Intermountain Health-St. Vincent (formerly SCL Health) West End clinic will open on June 26. On Wednesday, an expansion announcement was made at the new facility.

“We’re getting ready to launch our primary care services here, which will open June 26, to include family medicine, internal medicine, and later in August, we’ll have walk-in services,” said Tim Pellandini, the primary care executive director at Intermountain Health-Montana and Wyoming, on Wednesday. “We’re also excited to announce that in this space, until we fill it with primary care, we will also have our newly recruited gynecological oncology services. We’ve recruited three physicians who will join our group and provide comprehensive gynecologic oncology services to the women across Montana. So we’re excited about that."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News New West End clinic

In a press release from May 17, Jen Alderfer, the president of St. Vincent Healthcare and Montana and Wyoming Market for Intermountain Health, explained the possibilities this expansion could bring.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to continue to grow the high-quality women’s services and cancer care that we currently provide to our region,” Alderfer said. “Women in Montana and Wyoming will now have more access to life-saving treatments closer to home.”

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Clinic waiting room

The new facility, located at 602 Henry Chapple St. in Billings, is 60,000 square feet.

“Outside of Yellowstone Medical Center, this would be our largest clinic. This is a 60,000-square-foot space. Primary care will occupy about 24,000 of the 60,000 square feet,” Pellandini said. "(We will take care of) probably around 25,000 primary care lives once we’re completely full."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Lights in the entrance of the new facility

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including rooms with negative air flow to avoid spreading illnesses.

“We’re appreciative of our partners. PMB (healthcare real estate developer) for developing the building, our architect team from Collaborative Design, and Hardy Construction. We’re pleased with the outcome of the building and the design,” Pellandini said.

To learn more about the new facility, click here.

“We’ve partnered with outside groups before, but this is our first comprehensive gynecological oncology service for across Montana and Wyoming,” Pellandini said. “We’re super excited to have our Intermountain Health branding as part of this new facility."