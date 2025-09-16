One hospitalized, suspect at-large in Monday shooting near Downtown Billings

BILLINGS — A man is in the hospital and a suspect at-large after Billings Police say they responded to a shooting Monday night near downtown.

In a release, officers say they responded to the report of a shooting near the area of 3rd Avenue S. and S. 28th Street.

Police say they found one male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Officers say the shooter is not in custody at this time, while Billings Police add they are following several leads.

This is an active investigation.

If anyone witnessed what happened, police are asking you to call dispatch at (406)657-8200.

This comes a night after a different shooting that ended with another person going to the hospital along the Billings rims near the airport.