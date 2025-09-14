Shooting on the Billings Rims sends one to hospital

BILLINGS — One person is in the hospital, and a suspect is on the loose after an early morning shooting on the Billings Rims on Sunday.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded to Skyline Trail near the Billings Airport around 4:00 a.m. for a report of someone being shot at.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Billings Police responded to a report of a shooting on the Rims on Sunday morning around 4 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, but said no suspects have been located.

Billings Police say the investigation is ongoing, but did not specify what led to the shooting.