'On the Trail' with toddlers: An easy family hike to Sioux Charley Lake

NYE—Tucked in the beautiful Beartooth Mountains is a trail so accessible that even a small child can find pleasure in the experience.

Sioux Charley Trail will take you up in elevation roughly 600 feet to a beautiful pristine lake and along the way majestic vistas and rushing spring runoff of the Stillwater River.

However, the trailhead has changed since the historic June floods of last year, with a section of the gorge completely washed out, as well as the parking lot closed.

Those with the Custer Gallatin National Forest say the trail is still open with some modifications.

“It's one of the highlights of the Beartooths,” said Billings-based hiker Kalman Tinka.

Tinka knows hiking. He produces a highly visible Youtube channel showcasing hikes and backpacking trips in the area, he also works at the Basecamp in Billings which helps to keep his finger on the pulse of updates with trails and equipment.

“It’s just a really great spot with beautiful vistas in the background,” said Tinka.

Tinka hasn’t walked the Sioux Charley trail just yet this year, but did so last year, just days before the historic flooding hit, saying even at that point he was shocked at how high the water was running.

“We even remarked at just how much water was running through the gorge at that time,” he said.

From Billings, it takes just under two hours to get to the trailhead for Sioux Charley Lake. It's the perfect path for new hikers with little feet.

“It’s a great trail very accessible for all kinds of members of the family, very kid-friendly,” said Tinka.

Remember to pack plenty of water and lather up on sunscreen and know that the trail itself has now changed. But the Forest Service says there’s a fix.

“Luckily there’s an alternate trail up and over the gorge area, so you avoid the gorge area, the trail is located near the old pit toilet that was there,” he said.

Usually in June, the spring run-off is roaring along the Stillwater River, which means visiting the area offers plenty to admire.

The Forest Service says plans aren’t currently in the works to remedy this section of the trail but plans are in the works to resurface the trailhead parking lot, which is closed to vehicles. Officials also caution members of the public to not block the gate extending to the trailhead.

Tinka, an avid outdoorsman, says, any way you can swing it, getting to Sioux Charley Lake is sure to be a memorable experience for the whole family.

“Just get out there and enjoy the mountains.”