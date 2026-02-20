On the rise: Another victim speaks out after alleged Billings contractor scam

BILLINGS — A Billings homeowner is speaking out after saying she was scammed by a landscaping contractor who took her money and disappeared, leaving promised work unfinished. The case highlights a growing problem of contractor fraud across Montana.

Roberta Cooley moved into her Billings home in 2021 and wanted to care for the mature trees on her property, including removing dead branches.

"All of the trees were established and were already older, mature trees. And I had a lot of dead limbs, branches," Cooley said Thursday.

She searched online for landscaping companies and found All Pro Lawn and Landscape, which provided a bid for tree trimming and removal work that satisfied her.

"They gave me a bid, the trees that I wanted trimmed, the tree I wanted removed, and I was happy with the bid," Cooley said.

The work began in September and continued through October 2023.

"I was initially very pleased with them. They did work," Cooley said.

When she requested additional tasks and agreed to pay in full upon completion, the contractors' behavior changed dramatically.

"If you are going to promise me you're going to come back and finish up what remains, I will pay you in full," Cooley said she told the contractor.

After receiving payment, the company vanished.

"Once they had the check, I never heard from them again. I called them multiple times. Would not return my calls," Cooley said.

According to court documents, All Pro Lawn and Landscape is operated by Devyn Swanson, who also runs Premiere Landscaping and Tree Service, based on other court records. Attempts to reach Swanson by phone and at his residence were unsuccessful.

In the lawsuit filed by Cooley, a second defendant was listed, Justin Michael.

Cooley is the second victim to come forward with concerns about Swanson. In early February, another Billings woman, Valerie McMurtry, made similar allegations about Swanson's unfinished work in an interview with MTN News. She also filed a lawsuit.

Private investigator Mike Toth told MTN News in an interview that contractor fraud has become a significant problem in Montana.

"The scams are kind of getting out of control lately, especially in Montana," Toth said.

Toth explained how these scams typically operate, with contractors collecting large sums upfront before abandoning projects.

"They'll hand over $20,000 or even 10,000, or 5,000 to do whatever. These guys take the money. They might show up for a day, do a little bit and then gone," Toth said.

Toth says scammers can use various tactics to avoid detection, including frequently relocating and changing business names.

"Moving so that the cops don't get on them and they just keep moving and keep getting more victims as they go," Toth said. "They'll shut down and reopen an LLC or open up another business name."

The financial impact of these scams in Montana is substantial. In 2023, Montana residents lost $21.1 million to fraud, representing a 24% increase from the previous year.

Cooley hopes sharing her experience will help protect other homeowners from similar scams.

"I just want other people to be aware and read the reviews of companies before you actually select. Do a little more checking yourself," Cooley said.