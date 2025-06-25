Billings woman frustrated after paying landscaper and getting no work

BILLINGS — Anger and frustration was how Valerie McMurtry described her experience seeking a contractor to install a sprinkler system last November.

“I felt like he was playing me like a fiddle,” McMurtry said Wednesday.

On Nov. 16, 2024, McMurtry was charged a down payment of $1,900 on her credit card, anticipating that Premiere Landscape and Tree Services would install the system in March.

However, March came and went, and McMurtry said she hasn’t received the service.

Frustrations grew as April slipped away and May also was not a promising month to get the installment.

As June came close, her frustration grew, with promises remaining unfulfilled.

“It is June and no sprinkler system,” McMurtry said.

June 16 was a deadline to get the sprinkler system installed, and if it wasn’t, McMurtry wanted her money back.

“If you cannot install by June 16, I want a full refund of my down payment,” McMurtry recalled from a text message.

Still without a sprinkler system, McMurtry concluded she no longer wanted the service.

“At this point, I don't want him to do it. If he showed up, I'd say, ‘I'm sorry, it's too late,'” McMurtry said.

Cameron Nakashima with the Better Business Bureau urges homeowners to conduct thorough research before hiring a contractor.

“You can go to our website, bbb.org, look up a company's profile, see what their history is,” Nakashima said.

He emphasized the importance of investigating potential service providers.

“At least pause and do some research on the person,” Nakashima added.

Nakashima also highlighted the importance of a contract.

“There is a clear scope of service and that there is a clear end date that both you and the contractor are being held to,” Nakashima said reiterating what should be in the contract.

MTN News has left two phone messages for Premiere Landscape and Tree Services, but the company has not returned calls as of Wednesday afternoon.