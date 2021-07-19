Officials release name of man killed in Billings crash

BILLINGS - Authorities on Monday released the name of a man killed last week in a fatal crash.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified 47-year-old Wade James Grambois of Billings as the victim killed in the crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and 6th Street West.

Police said the crash happened when a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Klay Wacker of Hardin collided with a minivan driven by Grambois, who died at the scene.

Wacker was arrested later Friday on a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

