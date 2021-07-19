Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials release name of man killed in Billings crash

items.[0].image.alt
Rob Monaco/MTN News
One person died and another person was taken to the hospital in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
badcrash.png
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 14:08:57-04

BILLINGS - Authorities on Monday released the name of a man killed last week in a fatal crash.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified 47-year-old Wade James Grambois of Billings as the victim killed in the crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and 6th Street West.

Police said the crash happened when a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Klay Wacker of Hardin collided with a minivan driven by Grambois, who died at the scene.

Wacker was arrested later Friday on a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

RELATED: Man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal Billings crash

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere