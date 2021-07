BILLINGS - One person died and another person was taken to the hospital in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 6th St W and Lewis Ave. around 2:30 A.M. Friday.

The driver of a minivan died, and the driver of pick-up was taken to the hospital.

Billings Police report the 6th St W and Lewis Ave. intersection will be closed for the foreseeable future.

This is a developing story.