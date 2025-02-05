'Off the floor': Billings nonprofit building, delivering beds to kids in need

BILLINGS — The Billings chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace started in August 2024 and has been gathering donations to build and deliver beds to kids sleeping on the floor.

In December, the nonprofit held its first bed build in Billings, with a goal of building 15 beds.

"We've finally received enough donations to do a community build... So this is our very first one," Katelyn Potts, the founder of the Billings chapter, said during the build. "We're here to build beds for kids in buildings who don't have them."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide nonprofit that aims to give every child a bed who needs one. The founders of the Billings chapter, Katelyn and Adam Potts, wanted to make a difference in their town after moving to Billings in 2023 after serving in the U.S. Army.

The build was held at The Paper Mill, an event center on Montana Avenue. The owner, Teresa Larsen, offered them the space for free.

"To be able to help them have an indoor space this winter to build beds, so they didn't have to work out in the cold," Larsen said.

The December day, filled with multiple volunteers, was an important step for the nonprofit. Once volunteers were done with the first build, they could open up applications.

“It's so nice to see that people understand our mission and everyone's working towards getting more kids off the floor,” Katelyn Potts said. "So, once we start getting applications, 15 kids can have a bed ready for them."

Billings mom of five Ashley Jones was one of the applicants to receive a bunk bed for three of her kids to share. At the end of January, the kids got to watch the bunks be assembled in their room.

“I finally reached out to one of them and got the application. It was super easy, super fast, and she's (Katelyn's) super nice,” Jones said. “They've been sleeping on the floor for about past three, four months now.”

The beds come fully furnished, and so far the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Billings chapter has delivered eight beds.

“It's a big burden off of me. So, and that really helps a lot,” Jones said.

Click here to find out how to apply or get involved with the nonprofit.