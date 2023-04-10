'Nothing's going to change': King's Hat in Billings for sale, will remain open

BILLINGS — One of Billings' oldest restaurants, King's Hat Drive-In, was recently listed for sale, causing many to fear the business would shut down. The owners, Jim and Vicki Hodgson, now want to make it clear that the restaurant will not be closing.

Located on the corner of First Avenue South and South 37th Street, the Hodgsons have operated King's Hat for 13 years and said they have not made an agreement with a buyer but will work with the new owners to ensure a seamless transition of ownership.

“We’re going to miss a lot of it though. And I think it's time for us, for a new adventure,” Jim said.

Vicki plans on possibly working part-time at the drive-in restaurant once the new owners, whomever they may be, take over.

“We kind of look forward to coming to work and seeing our customers,” Jim said.

The Hodgsons tried to keep the business being listed for sale quiet, but word quickly spread once the news was out. With that came concern that the historic restaurant would disappear.

“Nothing’s going to change," Jim said. "Problem was, was that people thought we were going to sell it and demolish it, or end the business. That’s not the case. It’s going to continue to be the King's Hat. I’m sure they’re going to keep the name. The name's been around forever. And the menu."

Photo from 1951 of King's Hat when it was a Big Boy Drive-Inn

Longtime customer Michelle Ritter has been enjoying King's Hat since she was a child. The restaurant first opened in 1949 as a Big Boy Drive-In and a hamburger only cost 30 cents.

“Because they’ve got good food, good flying hamburgers and good milkshakes and all that. They’ve got good food,” Ritter said. “When we come down downtown, then we usually stop. [My friend] usually wants to stop and get a milkshake.”

A Flying Burger now will cost $2.60. Most items on the menu are a "reasonable" price Vicki said.

“I think this place has been here almost 76 years. You know, I’d like to see it hit 100,” Jim said.