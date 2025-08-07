No triple digits yet: Billings enjoys mild summer weather

BILLINGS, Mont. — If you’ve been feeling a little more comfortable outside lately, you’re not imagining it.

Much of July brought average or even below-average temperatures across the region, and August is so far, continuing that cooler-than-usual trend.

For Billings, where sizzling summer heat is often the norm, the shift has been a welcome surprise — especially for the groups who spend most of their summer outdoors.

A break from the usual burn

When the summer heat usually cranks up like an oven, it can make outdoor activities tough to enjoy.

“It can be a little hot, it can be a little hard to work in…” said Gracie Gibbon with Billings Parks and Recreation’s Rec2U summer camp.

MTN News Gabbie Gibbons

Gibbon is no stranger to sweating through a typical Montana summer.

“Usually shade, shade is always good..” she added.

But this summer? Things feel a little different.

“It’s been definitely a little bit better this year,” she said.

What’s behind the cool-down?

To find out what’s driving the dip in temperatures, Q2 Meteorologist Ed McIntosh weighed in.

MTN News Q2's Ed McIntosh

“We tend to think about summer as hot temperatures, low humidity, and wildfire smoke and we just haven’t had those this year,” McIntosh said.

But he cautioned that it may not be as unusual as it feels.

“We’ve had years where we’ve had extreme cold temperatures followed by extremely warm temperatures — and at the end of the year, if you just look at the line, ‘oh it was an average year,’ but it was just those extremes coming together. And this year, when we are getting what would be an average year, it feels unusual.”

Still, there’s one thing that does stand out: No 100-degree days so far this summer.

“So far this year we’ve seen 99 degrees and that was the early part of July,” McIntosh said.

And for a meteorologist often tracking heatwaves and wildfire risk?

“It’s nice,” he added.

Billings emergency room staff are also seeing the difference

According to feedback from Intermountain Health, heat-related complaints in July dropped by about one-third compared to last year.

A spokesperson said, while they don’t typically see large numbers overall, the drop is notable — and they say it’s still important for residents to stay hydrated and aware of signs of heat-related illness, even during a milder summer.

Parks and Rec programs rising — pool visits dipping

For Gibbon and her Rec2U campers, the shift in weather has made a noticeable difference.

MTN News Rec2U at Rose Park

“You expect the heat, so definitely taking it in as much as I can,” she said.

Billings Parks and Recreation says its Rec2U mobile summer camp program is up 150 percent this season, thanks in part to expanded outreach and increased participation.

However, pool visits are down just a slight 7 percent compared to last year — possibly because families are spending more time enjoying the outdoors without needing to cool off in the water.

Still, with milder temperatures and more activity options, no one’s complaining.

“Definitely a little bit better this year,” Gibbon said.

