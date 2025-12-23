New Western Heritage Center director ready for challenges

BILLINGS — New Western Heritage Center Director Becky Jeter said she is excited for the opportunity to run the longtime community staple in Downtown Billings.

Jeter began as director at the end of November and is taking over for the late Kevin Kooistra, who died from a sudden heart attack last year.

Jeter said she's always had a passion for history, and that interest propelled her into applying for the job.

"You know, there's just so many great stories and especially in the American West," Jeter said. "To me, learning about all of that stuff is fun."

Jeter understands that she'll have some big shoes to fill, with Kooistra being beloved in his role since 1996. Still, she has a vision to try and drive more people into the museum by hosting more events for different community organizations.

"I just would like to see more of the community come in and use this building," Jeter said. "I would like to see it full of people year-round."

Currently, the museum is on its regular break until March 17, when it will reopen with new exhibits.

"That's why this place is special," Jeter said. "The building never changes, but the exhibits are always new."

Jeter is taking over at a challenging time. Kooistra's loss loomed large over the past year for employees like Cecelia Gavinsky.

"Last year was a really transitional, difficult year," Gavinksy said.

On top of Kooistra's death, the museum lost $100,000 of its funding from Yellowstone County. In the past year, County Commissioners cut funding to other nonprofit museums, including the Yellowstone Art Museum.

"There was a difference this past year for everybody," Gavinsky said. "I think it's just what's happening right now."

Western Heritage Center leadership said that without a director in place, the organization didn't apply for grants that they typically would in a calendar year. All in all, they estimate that they're operating with nearly 75% less budget than usual.

"It's a tough time for everybody, especially for nonprofits," Jeter said. "It's kind of hard."

Despite the financial uncertainty, Gavinsky said that Jeter brings new energy to the organization while fitting perfectly with their mission of sharing local history with the public.

“I think she has refreshing ideas while keeping like our mission at the heart of what we’re trying to do,” Gavinksy said. “We really want to push for local membership and donations because those are the stories of people we’re trying to tell."

Jeter said she's prepared for the challenge and remains confident in the museum's future.

“We’re hopeful about the future and we hope that we can offer things to our county residents that they’ll value and appreciate,” Jeter said.