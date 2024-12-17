Watch Now
Longtime Billings historian Kevin Kooistra dies unexpectedly

Kevin Kooistra, Western Heritage Center executive director.
<i>KTVQ photo</i>
Kevin Kooistra, a local historian and director of the Western Heritage Center, unexpectedly died over the weekend, Mayor Bill Cole said Monday

Cole confirmed Kooistra's death at the Monday Billings City Council meeting, calling him an "incredible, incredible community asset."

"It is truly a community that will miss Kevin," Cole said.

Kooistra died of a heart attack, according to Cole.

Kooistra has worked at the museum as community historian and director since 1996, according to his LinkedIn profile.

