New taproom, eatery brings modern saloon vibes to Billings' Annafeld community

BILLINGS – Becoming a business owner has always been in the back of Aunie DeWit’s mind. Now, that dream is a reality.

“I am excited to get open,” she said.

DeWit is preparing to open the doors to MT Cup, the ninth business in the growing Annafeld community in southwest Billings.

MTN News

After months of construction, signs are up on the windows and doors, and the interior is ready to go. Gold tap handles, a western-themed mural, and bold brown leather chairs are all waiting for customers.

“I wanted to do a throwback to an old saloon tavern, but in a modern way,” she said.

MTN News

The custom-built kitchen, complete with pizza ovens, will serve signature pizzas to those enjoying a drink.

Growing up on a farm in a small Montana town, DeWit often gets asked if the blonde cowgirl painted on the mural inside the bar is her. She laughs off the suggestion, explaining it’s part of the concept and design she spent months developing.

MTN News

These special touches are all meant to delight her future customers.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little nerve-wracking. There are always the ‘what ifs’ — but if you don’t try, you don’t know,” she said.

With a hand-picked staff, DeWit plans to open by the end of this week, following a few soft openings.

“We will have 24 taps, two of which will be wine, and a lot of non-alcoholic options as well,” she said. “And some great food — pizza and charcuterie boards.”

Annafeld, now home to 800 families, has seen a surge in construction in recent years.

MTN News

“I think it’s really sweet to have somewhere you can make friends and bump into someone on every corner,” said resident Taylor Williams.

Williams captures the essence of the McCall Homes community — homes with big porches and ample parks designed to bring neighbors together.

“It’s very easy to walk over, especially in the summer, or bike over and have the peace of mind that you’re close enough to home to jet right back,” Williams said.

When asked about her long-term plans, DeWit returns to family.

“I have two children, and I’m kind of hoping they become heavily involved in it at some point,” she said. “Eventually, the plan is to hand it off to them.”

Aunie DeWit

For now, she says her kids are eager to work in the taproom and help cultivate a community gathering spot for this up-and-coming neighborhood.

