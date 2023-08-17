New MetraPark director getting feet wet at MontanaFair

Life has been moving faster than a fair ride for Stoney Field.

Field is MetraPark’s new general manager, taking over the job just days before the biggest event of the year—MontanaFair.

“People have asked me, 'why you would want to come in right when everything is at its fullest?' And truth is, you see what people are capable of when under the gun. The staff... here is impeccable, and I’m super honored to be a part of it, honestly,” said Field.

MTN News

Even though Field has only been on the job for less than two weeks, he likes what he has seen so far. He says the extra security at MontanaFair is noticeable and says so far the numbers are up a little bit despite the Yellowstone Air Show also taking place last weekend.

But for the most part, he’s just an observer for the time being.

“I’m coming in literally as a sponge and seeing what the team is fully capable of, seeing what the facility is capable of and then seeing if we can do some improvement and some opportunities to make things happen,” Field said.

Field grew up in a sheep ranching family. He also walked on and played some football in college.

He worked for six years as the fairgrounds and events center director in Montrose County, Colorado, before getting the job in Billings.

Yellowstone County commissioners noted his connection to rodeo and other ag-related events in choosing him to be the new MetraPark general manager.

“I feel like anything I can do to bring my experience in pushing direct impact dollars to the community that is what I’m going to try and lead with," Field said.

He’ll also be tasked with increasing fair profitability and bringing in concerts and other events.

“We had Ludacris here the other night—and a tremendous response from the community. That’s just a beginning of some of the different genres and the more diverse events of what can happen here,” he says.

Related: MetraPark names new general manager