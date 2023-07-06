MetraPark names new general manager

BILLINGS — Stoney Field, a fair director in Colorado, has been named the new permanent general manager of MetraPark, Yellowstone County commissioners announced Thursday.

Field was selected from a field of 37 applicants for the position, and he will start Aug. 7.

He takes over as the top executive of MetraPark from interim General Manager Tim Goodridge, who was appointed after longtime MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher retired at the end of 2021.

Field has worked for six years as the fairgrounds and events center director in Montrose County, Colorado, which is in the southwestern part of the state.

Commissioners said in a news release that Field has an extensive background in rodeo, livestock and ag-related events and programs, along with community events and concerts.

“We had a number of well qualified candidates for this important opening”, Yellowstone County Commission Chairman John Ostlund said in a statement. “It speaks well to the reputation earned by Metra and its staff over the years as a premier venue in our region. We sought creative leadership, the ability to build and manage successful teams, a track record that demonstrates to us that the general manager selected has the ability to involve our entire region in the mission of MetraPark, while keeping an eye on increasing revenues and keeping expenses in line in order that we give our taxpayers the best bang for their buck."

