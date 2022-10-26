Yellowstone County ends MetraPark privatization effort amid growing 'doubts'

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County will continue to manage MetraPark for the foreseeable future after the county decided to cancel the process to seek bids from private contractors amid growing opposition.

The county filed a motion in district court Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by local attorney Gene Jarussi alleging two of the commissioners had made inappropriate contact with OVG, one of the companies that submitted a bid to privately manage MetraPark.

"At least one commissioner's records has a continued course of contact," Jarussi told MTN in September. "And there is enough other information in emails and some phone records that indicate a second commissioner is also involved."

Jarussi said there has been consistent contact with OVG since 2019, which violated the "no contact" clause of the public bid process. Shortly after filing the lawsuit, Jarussi was granted a temporary restraining order to stop the privatization process.

Tuesday's motion, filed by Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Jeana Lervick, says because the county has ended the process, there's no need for the lawsuit.

"The complaint is moot," Lervick wrote. "Jarussi requested the court stop the process with the requests. The county stopped the process with the requests. There is no process for the court to stop. There is no relief for the court to grant."

The motion denies that the county did anything wrong in the privatization process, but does admit to terminating the bids due to growing community distrust.

"It is clear to the County Commissioners that the process continues to be beleaguered by doubts and the Board is concerned that the public continues to have apprehensions regarding its processes in this matter," the motion said. "Therefore...the Board will be canceling and rejecting in whole all proposals at this time."

