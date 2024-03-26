New flights and concourse launching at Billings airport within months

BILLINGS — March is one of the busiest months of the year at the Billings Logan International Airport because of spring break, and travelers can soon look forward to more destinations and potentially lower ticket costs.

Jeff Roach, the aviation and transit director, said that while the exact numbers of travelers for this month aren't available yet, for the first few months of the year the airport saw more growth.

“Three to five percent more passengers this year over last year,” Roach said. “We expect that as the number of flights and different flight opportunities increase here, we’ll see a lowering of airfares through the competitive process.”

On May 16, Allegiant Air will begin seasonal service to L.A.X and Alaska Airlines will resume year-round daily flights to Portland.

This summer, United Airlines will almost double the daily flights to Denver, from three to five flights.

“And then in June, mid-June, we’ll see Sun Country (Airlines) starting their seasonal service directly to Minneapolis St. Paul,” Roach said.

With news flights and numbers of travelers returning to pre-COVID levels, it's good news for the airport that the B concourse is near completion, and it's expected to open to travelers in mid-April.

“That’ll take us to eight jet bridge gates and one ground loading gate,” Roach said.

The airport also has hopes of bringing Southwest Airlines to Billings.

“Southwest has done well in other markets in Montana and so we feel that we have a great opportunity in the future,” Roach said.