New Billings pickleball franchise opening delayed

The Flying Pickle plans to open in the former Billings Costco location
The former Billings Costco location at the corner of King Avenue West and South 24th Street West will be home to a new pickleball franchise.
BILLINGS - A pickleball franchise planning to transform the former Billings Costco store into an indoor sports facility has delayed its opening timeline.

The Flying Pickle, an Idaho-based pickleball franchise, will convert the 150,000-square-foot facility on King Avenue into more than a dozen indoor pickleball courts.

The company is opening seven new locations, including the Billings site.

The club had originally planned to open in the old Costco building early next year. However, a new Facebook post from the club indicates the opening has been pushed back due to delays, with an opening date now expected next summer or fall.

The Costco store closed in 2023 and moved to a new location on Zoo Drive.

