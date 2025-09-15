Pickleball facility moving into old Costco building on Billings West End

A new pickleball facility is moving into the former Costco location at the corner of King Avenue West and South 24th Street West in Billings.

The Flying Pickle, founded by two pickleball pros, delivers the ultimate experience for players of all skill levels, according to the company's website.

Watch video below:

New pickleball facility coming to former Billings Costco building

The company was at the recent Home Improvement Show at MetraPark to show what it has to offer. The Billings Pickleball Association confirmed the location on its Facebook page.

The facility will include more than a dozen courts, a lounge area and a fully stocked pro shop.

The groups did not announce when the new facility will open.

Costco closed the store at 2290 King Ave. W. in 2023 and built a new location on Zoo Drive. The vacant 150,000-square-foot space on King Avenue West was one of the largest retail holes on Billings West End.

Related:

Billings residents celebrate new Costco grand opening

Recent big-box closures in Billings part of national trend