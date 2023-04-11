New Billings Central Catholic High School principal plans to give back in his new role

BILLINGS — Billings Central Catholic High School welcomes a new principal, but he’s not new to the school.

Nolan Trafton, 27, has experienced many "first days of school" at Central, but next year will feel unlike any other.

“I’m very excited, a spectrum of emotions, a little bit of nerves, but mostly excitement,” Trafton said.

He might very well be one of the youngest school leaders in the state.

School officials announced April 5 that Trafton, a current teacher and former soccer coach, will become Central's next principal.

“I’m just mostly looking forward to giving back to the community that gave so much to me as a student,” Trafton said.

Central has been in the Trafton family for years. All four brothers attended the school - Nolan was third in line, before earning his teaching certificate at MSU Billings.

Its been 20 years since Central Catholic Schools had a new high school principal.

Trafton is replacing Shel Hanser, who announced last month he was stepping down to help with his family's business.

"It's been an incredible ride," Hanser said recently. "It's been great."

Trafton said he’s gotten some good advice.

“The most consistent advice I’ve gotten is just be yourself. You can’t be anybody else, just be yourself. Lead how Nolan Trafton leads,” Trafton said.

He currently teaches theology courses.

Now he moves into a new kind of leadership.

“Relationships is number one. Relationships with the staff, with the students. Relationships with the community. Next, here at Billings Central, faith is really important. Keeping the Catholic identity of the school needs to be at the forefront. Then finally, community, making sure that our door is open,” Trafton said.

