Motorcyclist injured after hitting train in Billings

BILLINGS — A man is in the hospital after striking a slow-moving train as it crossed the roadway while on a motorcycle, according to Billings Police Sgt. Brad Mansur.

This happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on King Avenue West about a block east of Daniel Street.

Mansur said the man was likely traveling roadway speed and told witnesses he glanced away from the roadway before hitting the edge of the train.

Two MRL flaggers were on the roadway.

The driver was transported to the hospital with a possible leg injury, according to police.

Officers said it was unclear if the man was under the influence of any substances and the wreck remains under investigation.