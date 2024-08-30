Motivational speaker Nick Vujicic to headline Tuff Harris' 'One Heart Warriors' events

BILLINGS — Motivational speaker Nick Vujicic will headline a series of events for "One Heart Warriors," a faith-based nonprofit organization founded by former Colstrip athlete and University of Montana football player Tuff Harris.

Vujicic is an author and evangelist from Melbourne, Australia. He was born without arms and legs due to a rare condition known as tetra-amelia syndrome. He is the founder of Life Without Limbs, a nonprofit organization, as well as NickV Ministries.

Vujicic will visit Billings and the surrounding area Sept. 5-7. On Thursday the 5th, he will speak at the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, concluding with a community event at 6 p.m.

The following day Vujicic will visit the Crow Reservation, also concluding with an event at the Crow Fair Powwow Arbor at 6 p.m.

The tour will culminate on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the DoubleTree Hotel grand ballroom in Billings at 5:30 p.m.

Harris, a former starting cornerback and kick returner for the Montana Grizzlies, went on to play in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. After his career he founded "One Heart Warriors" which, according to its website "is designed to identify, equip, and support leaders in Native American ministry."