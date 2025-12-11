A legal battle is growing between some Park City residents and the owner of the Homestead Apartments, Gary Weitz.

More Park City residents join legal battle against Homestead Apartments owner

A Billings attorney is signing up clients who are alleging long-time sewage leaks likely linked to the Homestead Apartments.

The Park City building remains at the center of water contamination allegations. There’s a growing number of nearby residents who are looking to sue. Attorney Drew Falkenstein with the AVA Law Group says he feels there’s a serious case building.

"In my personal experience, being involved in cases involving contamination, this is the first instance where I've seen human sewage contamination of a water supply," said Falkenstein.

This alleged contamination is a long-running legal battle between Weitz and the Park City Sewer and Water board and Stillwater County Health Department.

The original lawsuit filed in 2024 that alleged the apartments have been responsible for leaking raw sewage into the nearby water table for years is more than 700 pages long. It shows building safety code violations and plumbing failures, including non-draining showers and non-functioning toilets.

Weitz continues to claim he’s had the water tested and there is no contamination.

Weitz is fighting back. telling MTN News he’s filed a lawsuit alleging the city and county is violating his renters' civil rights. Most recently, he says he filed a restraining order against city and county officials to keep them off his property.

Nearby property owners say while the long-running battle continues in the courts, their costs keep piling up.

"My clients and the other residents of Park City who have had to go to any expense to make sure the sewage from Homestead Apartments doesn't get into their well water, that they give to their families, all of those expenses, all of those costs at minimum are recoverable in the case against Mr. Weitz," said Falkenstein.

Falkenstein will be at the Pop's Inn from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to answer questions from affected residents.