Montana travelers react to I-90 closure at Park City

PARK CITY — It's something travelers rarely see in south-central Montana: a closed interstate. But on Friday that was the case due to unsafe road conditions.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, travelers heading both east and west on Interstate 90 were forced to take a detour in the 19-mile stretch between Columbus and Park City, with many stopping at the Cenex Zip Trip on Exit 426.

Cars and semi-trucks arrived one after the other, overwhelming the small town's truck stop.

This stretch of interstate is rarely closed, surprising some Montana residents, forcing adjustments to travel plans.

Some travelers weren't concerned about the road closure, such as Ricky Spence.

"In Canada, I'm pretty much used to the weather and road conditions. So, you know when you see ice, and you know when it's slushy," Spence said.

He and his wife were on their way from Alberta, Canada, to Colorado, when their travel plans were halted. The couple prefers backroads to the interstate, and they weren't too concerned.

"(The closure didn't affect our plans) at all. It's beautiful (here), like nice roads. Kind of beats the interstate," Spence said.

It was a different story for Columbus resident Kevin Ziegler.

Ziegler and his wife were traveling from Billings to Columbus when the interstate shut down.

"Well actually, I spent the night in Billings for a doctor's appointment... just because we knew the storm was coming in. (I) didn't expect to have this much snow, or for the interstate to be shut down when I got up this morning," he said.

Ziegler told MTN Friday the last time he remembers similar road conditions was in the 1980s.

"I haven't seen them like this for a long time. Like yesterday was 40 degrees, or 50, whatever it was. Then, you get this cold come in, snows, freezes, gets cold, and the roads are just solid ice," he said.

By the time the interstate was shut down, the road resembled a skating rink, causing many wrecks along the way.

With plenty of experience with cold weather and icy roads, both Spence and Ziegler have advice for out-of-state travelers and new drivers.

"The only thing you've got to watch out for is black ice," Spence said.

"Take it slow and easy. If you don't have to be on the road, don't be on the road. Find a place to stay the night. Let the state do their job... possibly get the roads sanded and plowed. It's not worth the risk," Ziegler said.

