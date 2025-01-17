Update: I-90 closing between Park City and Columbus

Interstate 90 is closing Friday morning between Columbus and Park City because of icy conditions, according to Columbus Fire and Rescue.

Alternate routes on Highway 10 are also dangerous, and the fire department is advising against travel.

The closure is for eastbound and westbound lanes, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Strong winds and icy roads are creating dangerous travel conditions in central and eastern Montana Friday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The agency is reporting severe driving conditions on US 212 west from the Rockvale junction to Laurel, including reduced visibility and blowing snow.

In addition, Highway 191 between Harlowton and Eddie's Corner is seeing closures because of two incidents. Severe driving conditions are also extending on Highway 87 between the Lewistown divide and Geyser.

