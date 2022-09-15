Montana students take pride in reading through 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

BILLINGS - At Pioneer Elementary just outside of Billings, students are taking a lot of pride in their reading thanks to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

“We love to read,” exclaims Alisa Rau’s entire 4th and 5th-grade class as they dive into chapter books and graphic novels.

“I like the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and I like the Babysitter Club series,” says Josie Anderson, a 5th-grade student.

“I like to read movie books from my favorite movies,” says 4th-grader Abigail Thompson.

“I really like sports books. I love hunting and fishing books,” says Zachary Wyman, a 5th-grader.

Their love for reading is thanks in part to the Scripps Howard Fund’s "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. It's a partnership with Q2 and the community and brings free Scholastic book fairs to local schools.

“This program is really amazing for our students. It really levels the playing field for all students, allows everybody the chance to get books that are going to excite them, which helps build them up in their educational path,” said Rau, the student's teacher.

The campaign runs through Friday, Sept. 16 and aims to give free books to every single child at Pioneer, Ponderosa, and Hardin elementary schools.