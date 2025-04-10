Montana highway worker calls for safe driving following close call on I-94

POMPEYS PILLAR — A Montana Department of Transportation employee is calling for cautious driving following a frightening close call that happened to him last week.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 near Pompeys Pillar when Motor Carrier Services Patrol Officer Justin Moran pulled off the road to help a woman who had lost control of her vehicle and slid off the highway. As Moran approached the vehicle, another car lost control, sliding by Moran within 15 feet before crashing into a sign.

The entire incident was caught on Moran's dashboard camera, which has generated a lot of attention.

"It's just a day on the job," Moran said Thursday morning regarding the incident. "This job, there's a lot of potential risks to it."

After nearly nine years on the job, Moran said he's gotten used to the speed of cars driving on the interstate.

"When vehicles pass you at 80 miles per hour three feet away from you, you kind of get numb to it," Moran said. "Not everyone moves over for you."

But that doesn't mean that last week's incident didn't leave an impact on Moran. He said it's a reminder of how narrow the margins can be.

"Things can happen fast," Moran said. "Out of the corner of my left eye, I could see the car come towards me. It's a situation that happens fast."

And it's also a situation that happens more than one would think. Motor Carrier Services Administrator Eric Belford said that it isn't uncommon for officers to be involved in close calls every year.

"Just the past year or year and a half, we've had a couple of officers hit on traffic stops," said Belford. "There's just so many things out there that we have to be aware of."

Belford said that he experienced many close calls himself when he was patrolling. One particular time sticks out when he was patrolling near Missoula.

"I actually got knicked on the shoulder by a mirror on a U-Haul," Belford said with a laugh.

It's something Belford can laugh about now, but something he knows could've ended much differently. That's why both he and Belford are encouraging drivers to be safe, especially with the constantly changing Montana spring weather.

"We have to be prepared this time of year for things to change," Belford said. "We just want to see people take their time and get where they need to safely."

Moran certainly agrees, hoping to help prevent situations like his, or worse, from happening.

"Always remember to slow down," Moran said. "If you do see lights on the road, move over."

