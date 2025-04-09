Watch: Close call for Montana Department of Transportation officer on slick road

An officer with the Montana Department of Transportation's Motor Carrier Services had a recent scare on Interstate 94 east of Billings.

The DOT posted on social media Tuesday a dashcam video from April 2 that showed the officer responding to a vehicle that had slid off the road onto an embankment.

As the officer walks toward the vehicle, a black sedan slides off the road, missing the officer by a few feet, before crashing into a sign and toppling it.

DOT did not give an exact location of the incident.

No one was hurt, according to the DOT, and the agency warned drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Watch the video below: