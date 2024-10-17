Montana Department of Transportation lifts weight restriction on Yellowstone River bridge

A weight restriction for the Yellowstone River bridge on Interstate 90 has been lifted.

The Montana Department of Transportation announced the rescinding of the restriction Wednesday after the bridge was determined safe.

MTN News first reported the agency initially imposed the restrictions after finding 64 loose bolts that were improperly tensioned on the bridge, which was completed in 2024.

Oversized loads were forced to detour around the bridge under the restrictions, adding time and costs.

