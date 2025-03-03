Monday Morning Headlines: DOGE cuts, Yellowstone protests, Musk position questioned

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 3

DOGE continues federal cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency continue their efforts to shrink the federal workforce.

The latest round of cuts impacting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with hundreds of weather and climate professionals losing their jobs in the last week.

Yellowstone National Park birthday celebrated with protests

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -- Yellowstone National Park's 153rd birthday on Saturday was celebrated a bit differently than usual.

Many traveled to Gardiner outside of the north entrance of the park to protest the national park service firings recently laid out by President Donald Trump.

Truth Be Told: Musk's role questioned in new court filing

WASHINGTON, D.C -- Billionaire Elon Musk, on a mission to reshape the federal government, has quickly become one of the most powerful people in Washington.

There may be limits to what the constitution says he can do.

In a court filing, the Trump administration calls Musk a "non-career special government employee," a classification allowed under federal law for hires to work up to 130 days. Musk is also referred to as a senior adviser to the president.

But a lawsuit challenging Musk says he "exercises an extraordinary amount of power ... unprecedented in U.S. history..." in violation of the constitution.

