National Weather Service faces shortages amid DOGE cuts, experts warn of impacts

BILLINGS — Hundreds of weather forecasters lost their jobs on Thursday due to the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which represented a nearly 10% loss to the organization.

This staffing reduction increased the National Weather Service (NWS) vacancy rate to approximately 30% nationwide.

“The Doppler Radar allows us to measure air motions within thunderstorms, even categorize the kind of hydrometeors or particles in the storm," said Keith Meier, who spent nearly 30 years working for NWS in Montana, partly as a supervisor. "This is one of the things that could be jeopardized with the staff reductions across the Weather Service.”

The NWS' mission is to "provide weather, water, and climate data, forecasts, warnings, and impact-based decision support services for the protection of life and property and enhancement of the national economy."

"There’s no question about what you come in and do every day and what you focus on every day," said Meier.

He explained he is most worried about Montana's warmer seasons and how the staffing reduction will impact the state's ability to fight fires.

“I’m really worried (that), especially in Montana, we would dispatch a meteorologist to support wildfire-fighting efforts across the state, and we would have to backfill those positions in our office," said Meier.

Nationwide, NWS offices were previously 10 to 20% understaffed because of a lack of congressional appropriations.

“We routinely have people come through our office—the general public—to showcase what we did and how we operated 24/7, 365," said Meier. "All the weather data that’s collected by the Weather Service is publicly accessible.”