Monday Morning Headlines: Billings taxes, Phipps Park cleanup, USPS cuts protested

Billings faces $6.5M shortfall under property tax bill, officials warn

BILLINGS - Billings city officials say property tax relief efforts at the legislature will negatively impact Billings.

One measure in particular has bipartisan support and support from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

However, due to Billings’ charter that limits the city's ability to levy taxes to make up for certain proposed property tax reductions, the passage of House Bill 231 could mean a significant reduction in city revenue.

Volunteers turn a rock slide into a trail upgrade at Phipps Park

BILLINGS - Following a recent rockfall caused by winter weathering, a small but dedicated group of volunteers took to Phipps Park to restore and improve the area.

Instead of just clearing debris, they saw an opportunity—lightly landscaping the trails to make them more bike-friendly.

Nick Chaffin, leading the charge, is vice chair of Pedal United, which stewards Phipps Park, the site of a recent rockfall. He says the rockfall took out part of the pedestrian, bike, and horse trails.

"I’ve always liked expanding access and building trails," he said.

Protest held in Billings over planned US Postal Service cuts

BILLINGS - With the recent announcement that Doge would be working closely with the U.S. Postal Service to cut back, some changes could be coming. Last week, Postmaster Louis DeJoy announced plans to work with Doge to scale back the service, cutting 10,000 jobs.

This decision led to nationwide protests like this one in Billings. Local postal services staff say they are concerned the cuts will affect both deliveries and stability for employees.

