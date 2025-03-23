Volunteers turn a rock slide into a trail upgrade at Phipps Park

BILLINGS — On an otherwise quiet Sunday morning, the sounds of shovels and pickaxes were carried on the wind through Phipps Park, where a group of volunteer cyclists worked—not to ride, but to restore.

As a result of winter’s water cycles the park, a destination for bike riders, hikers, and horseback riders, had recently been impacted by a rock slide.

While many might have been satisfied with simply clearing the debris, these volunteers saw an opportunity to improve the trail system.

"We want to disturb as little vegetation as necessary," said Nick Chaffin, vice chair of Pedal United, the group leading the effort.

Alongside members of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), the volunteers traded their bike helmets for work gloves—pedals for pickaxes.

Chaffin, an avid mountain biker, has long been an advocate for expanding trail access. "I’ve always liked expanding access and building trails," he said, surveying the rocky terrain.

The group decided to rework the area entirely, shifting part of the trail about eight feet for better accessibility.

"None of the trails out here were ever purposely built for bikers, walkers, or anything. They were just cow trails," said Brent Morvay, regional director for Billings NICA.

The work was steady—lifting rocks, digging new trenches for native plants, and rerouting paths.

Despite aches and exhaustion, spirits remained high.

"Especially for the kids, they need to see that these trails don’t just happen. It takes work. It takes dedication. They don’t just happen overnight," said Morvay.