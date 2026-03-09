Monday Headlines: Wind damage, Pray homicide, Pryor schools

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 9

Dangerous winds spark wildfires, blow roof off elementary school across the state

Winds spark wildfires, damage school roof

Dangerous winds swept across parts of the state this weekend, sparking wind-driven wildfires and causing significant structural damage.

Wildfires broke out overnight in Custer and Rosebud counties, with crews responding to at least 3 separate fires.

In Great Falls, wind gusts topping 70 miles per hour blew the roof off an elementary school.

Read the full story

Park County community mourns as investigators probe death of man found near Yellowstone River

Park County death investigated as homicide

PRAY - A Park County community is mourning as questions remain in the death of a man found dead last month near Pray along the Yellowstone River.

Investigators have identified the victim as Bill Georgeson, 65. Deputies say they were first called to Georgeson's home for a reported disturbance before discovering him dead.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide and say there is no threat to the public.

Pryor schools reopen after closing for a week following shooting involving multiple teenagers

Pryor schools reopen after teen shooting incident

PRYOR - Pryor schools are back open this morning after closing for a week following a shooting involving multiple teenagers firing at homes in the area.

No one was killed in the shooting.

Big Horn County Sheriff's deputies and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are still investigating this week.

Read previous coverage

Q2 Weather