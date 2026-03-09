Monday Headlines: Wind damage, Pray homicide, Pryor schools

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, March 9
Dangerous winds spark wildfires, blow roof off elementary school across the state
Dangerous winds swept across parts of the state this weekend, sparking wind-driven wildfires and causing significant structural damage.
Wildfires broke out overnight in Custer and Rosebud counties, with crews responding to at least 3 separate fires.
In Great Falls, wind gusts topping 70 miles per hour blew the roof off an elementary school.
Park County community mourns as investigators probe death of man found near Yellowstone River
PRAY - A Park County community is mourning as questions remain in the death of a man found dead last month near Pray along the Yellowstone River.
Investigators have identified the victim as Bill Georgeson, 65. Deputies say they were first called to Georgeson's home for a reported disturbance before discovering him dead.
Investigators are treating the case as a homicide and say there is no threat to the public.
Pryor schools reopen after closing for a week following shooting involving multiple teenagers
PRYOR - Pryor schools are back open this morning after closing for a week following a shooting involving multiple teenagers firing at homes in the area.
No one was killed in the shooting.
Big Horn County Sheriff's deputies and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are still investigating this week.
Q2 Weather