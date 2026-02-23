Monday Headlines: Sheltering in Mexico, Tenant rally, Raising support

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Feb. 23

Billings woman stranded in Mexico after cartel leader killed

BILLINGS - A Billings woman is safe but sheltering in her hotel room in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after violence erupted around her vacation.

Rhiannon Briggs describes hearing gunshots and seeing fires after Mexican forces killed cartel leader "El Mencho."

With flights canceled, she says she is staying put while the State Department monitors the situation.

Bozeman mobile home unions rally in Billings, demand meeting with property owner

BILLINGS - Tenants from two Bozeman mobile home parks brought their fight to Billings this weekend, protesting outside their landlord's office.

Residents of King Arthur Park and Mountain Meadows say they're facing crumbling infrastructure and steep rent hikes.

Property owner Gary Oakland denies the claims, saying the protesters don't represent most residents.

Fundraiser draws dozens to support father recovering after deadly ambush near Nye

BILLINGS - The Billings community rallied around a Stillwater County father this weekend, raising over $7,500 at a fundraiser to support his recovery.

Greg Dawson survived the December shooting near Nye that killed his wife Justine and daughter Nila.

Dawson remains hospitalized in Salt Lake City, while the accused shooter Ty Turney awaits trial with bond set at $2 million.

