BILLINGS — As a father recovers in a Salt Lake City hospital after a December ambush near Nye killed his wife and daughter, the Billings community is rallying to raise thousands of dollars to help him heal and rebuild.

Watch how the community came together after tragedy:

Fundraiser draws dozens to support father recovering after deadly ambush near Nye

Greg Dawson remains in a Salt Lake City rehabilitation hospital recovering from gunshot wounds suffered on Dec. 8. Authorities said his family was targeted at their home near Nye and Absarokee. His wife, 60-year-old Justine Dawson, and his 20-year-old daughter, Nila Dawson, were shot and killed.

Related: Mother and daughter killed in Stillwater County shooting

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

On Saturday afternoon, Canyon Creek Brewing was filled with friends, family members, and strangers who came to support Dawson through a chili cook-off, silent auction, and raffle that had already raised thousands of dollars to help with mounting medical bills and other expenses.

“It's blown my mind how fast people called and how many people wanted to help, but I'm glad they did," said Trebor Nedbalek, a former coworker of Dawson's who organized the fundraiser.

Related: Father remains in hospital one month after 'ambush style' attack near Nye

According to charging documents filed in Stillwater County District Court, 23-year-old Ty Allen Turney of Texas is accused of waiting for his estranged girlfriend, Nila Dawson, and others to arrive at the family home in the early morning hours. Prosecutors allege Turney shot and killed Nila and her mother in the garage, then shot Greg Dawson in the back when he came to investigate the commotion.

Turney has pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

This week, a judge set bond at $2 million, meaning Turney would need to post at least $200,000 to be released. His attorney, Joe Zavatsky, said prosecutors did not file for the death penalty within the required 60-day window. A trial status hearing is scheduled for April 16.

While the case advances in court, Dawson faces a long physical and emotional recovery.

MTN News

"Sadly, he lost his wife and his only child, but he's currently in Salt Lake City at a rehab hospital trying to recover from his injuries," said Nedbalek. "We're here to raise money to help with his healing and help him during his recovery."

Nedbalek said the fundraiser came together quickly and received responses from across the country.

"I wanted to help as soon as I heard it, but then other people said they wanted to help, and this is because of everybody else," he said. “I've had calls from Washington and New Jersey and North Carolina and Texas and Wyoming, and all trying to help, wanting to donate.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Many attendees did not even know the family but wanted to help in any way they could.

“I love cooking, and I love feeding people, so that's easy. It's just a good thing to do,” said Scott Strissel, who made chili. “It's what we do. It's what makes us humans.”

“When I found out it was going to be at Canyon Creek Brewery and I work here, I said, 'Well, I'm bringing my Green Chili Chicken chili, and I'm going to help my friend Trebor, who's one of our best customers,' and I like helping out with the community, too," added Kimmie Jones. “It's a great event. I'm glad to be a part of it.”



Related: Absarokee community holds candlelight vigil in remembrance of Dawson family

For others, the event was as much about honoring Nila Dawson as it was about helping her father.

Kai Kakiuchi met Nila in chemistry class at Rocky Mountain College in 2024. He said they spoke nearly every day, supporting each other through personal struggles.

"We were just really good friends, and we talked almost every day up until she passed away. Just kind of helping her through a hard time, and she was helping me through a hard time," said Kakiuchi. “These past few months for myself have not been easy. I still find myself wanting to call her.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

When he learned of her death, Kakiuchi said he went to her dorm and placed a box outside so classmates could leave notes in her memory.

“It was just very, very traumatic for me. I cried that whole day," said Kakiuchi.

He and his mother, Angie Kakiuchi, joined the effort to organize and promote the fundraiser, and said it offered a way to channel grief into action.

"It really means a lot. This is very touching," said Kakiuchi. “I really hope that more people, especially women, will talk about domestic violence and domestic abuse and not feel like they can't talk about it. And I hope that this kind of opens our eyes as a community that there are evil people in the world and that we have to stand strong against it and not let evil win."

As Greg Dawson continues his recovery in Salt Lake City, those gathered in Billings said they hope he feels that support and knows that when he returns home, he won’t be facing the road ahead alone.

“I hear a lot of people that are unhappy with things that are going on in Billings, and I understand that, but when we need to come together for somebody, we do,” said Nedbalek.