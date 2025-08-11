Monday Headlines: School vandalism, Anaconda arrest, Laurel brick memorial

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Aug. 11

Billings schools grapple with 25 incidents of broken windows, fires, and stolen gear

Billings schools grapple with incidents of broken windows, stolen gear

BILLINGS — Vandalism remains a costly problem in Billings schools, with damages ranging from broken windows and graffiti to stolen maintenance equipment.

In June, playground equipment at Poly Drive Elementary was set on fire by vandals, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages.

Read the full story

Anaconda bar shooting suspect captured

Anaconda bar shooting suspect captured

ANACONDA - The week-long manhunt for Michael Paul Brown, the suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at the Owl Bar in Anaconda last week, ended on Friday with his arrest.

Brown was arrested at about 2 p.m. near the Ranch Bar just south of Highway 1. He was arrested in a structure located within the search area, which was previously searched and cleared, without incident.

Read the full story

From rubble to remembrance: Laurel woman rescues school bricks for lasting tribute

Laurel woman saves bricks from elementary school for memorial before building gets torn down

LAUREL - As Fred Graff Elementary School faces demolition, one former student is rescuing bricks to build a lasting memorial.

Chelsea Hein has collected 600 bricks so far.

“I thought what a loss it would be to have this school demolished and have nothing left of it,” Hein said.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast