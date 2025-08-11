Billings schools grapple with 25 incidents of broken windows, fires, and stolen gear

BILLINGS — Vandalism continues to be a costly problem in Billings schools, with damages ranging from broken windows and graffiti to stolen maintenance equipment.

In June, playground equipment at Poly Drive Elementary was set on fire by vandals, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages.

MTN News Last year's ball pit fire at a Billings school

Although the fire was caught on camera, the suspects have not been identified.

Amanda Newell, lead community service officer with the Billings Police Department, said better cameras could help hold vandals accountable.

“I’d say that it would be better if we had better cameras and could identify people. You know, make people accountable for the actions that they’ve done,” Newell said.

Broken windows also remain a recurring issue.

At Rose Park Elementary, each broken window costs roughly $500 to replace.

“It’s kids, they think they’re playing, they think they’re being funny, and they’re just out breaking things because they don’t have anything else to do,” Newell said.

Just three weeks ago, a lawn-mowing tractor was stolen from Castle Rock Middle School. Security footage shows the tractor being driven off the property, but the quality is too poor to help police identify a suspect.

Attorney Clark Ramsey noted that such vandalism can lead to serious legal consequences.

MTN News Attorney Clark Ramsey

“These antics are never funny,” Ramsey said. “When vandals are faced with felony charges, the consequences can be severe.”

The Billings Police Department responded to 25 vandalism calls last year at schools in District 2.

In Montana, criminal mischief involving property damage exceeding $1,500 is classified as a felony.

That means just three broken windows—like those at Rose Park—could result in thousands of dollars in fines or even jail time.

And even if vandals are never caught, the impact is felt by the schools and hundreds of students.

