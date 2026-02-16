Monday Headlines: Partial Shutdown, Billings Fires, Olympic Dreams

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Feb. 16

Partial shutdown over DHS funding enters third day

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Another partial shutdown occurred at the national level over the weekend as the Department of Homeland Security shut down at midnight Saturday after Congress failed to pass funding before a stopgap measure expired.

Democrats demanded immigration enforcement reforms following last month's Minneapolis shootings, including body cameras for agents and new use-of-force standards.

The shutdown affects TSA, FEMA, Coast Guard, and other agencies.

Two house fires rock Billings Saturday night with one family narrowly escaping

BILLINGS - Billings firefighters responded to two devastating house fires Saturday night just hours apart.

One fire leveled a modular home on Arden Avenue, destroying everything and killing two cats. The other sparked a dramatic rescue on Victory Circle, where three people barely escaped through a window.

Both families lost nearly everything but tell MTN News that they are grateful to be alive.

From Milan to Montana: Olympic buzz sparks surge of interest at Billings Learn-to-Curl Event

Billings figure skaters celebrate the Olympics with their own opening ceremony

BILLINGS - Winter Olympic fever hit the ice in Billings this weekend as young skaters with the Rimrock Figure Skating Club hosted their own opening ceremonies.

Skaters from kindergarten to high school age competed across four Sunday sessions.

The skaters taking part say watching their Olympic heroes ignites dreams of what they could achieve on the ice.

Q2 Weather