BILLINGS — Two families are picking up the pieces after separate house fires swept through Billings in one night, leaving one home a total loss and another family grateful to be alive.

The first fire happened at 9 p.m. on Arden Avenue and resulted in a total loss, while the other fire happened at Olympic Village on the city's west end around 10:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more:

Two house fires rock Billings Saturday night with one family narrowly escaping

When Adrian Rosales woke up to the sound of smoke alarms, he immediately knew something was wrong.

"When I stood up I could just tell something was wrong and then I started hearing the alarms," Rosales said.

Fire detectors rang out as smoke spread inside the house. Rosales and his girlfriend frantically tried to escape, but she became disoriented in the plume of smoke.

"The more that we're trying to stop it and find the fire, you're realizing that it's time to abandon ship," Rosales said. "She couldn't find her way back in. Like you can see her hand prints all over the walls."

The pair barely escaped through a window thanks to first responders and nearby neighbors. Rosales' hands were still stained Sunday afternoon from the aftermath.

"They told us at the hospital that if one of us hadn't woke up we would've died. It's a trip. It's just really nice to be alive," Rosales said.

Rosales said that the fire was caused by the stove, which he forgot to turn off.

"It could happen to anybody man," Rosales said. "It's terrifying."

MTN News

That fire was the second that the Billings Fire Department responded to in a matter of two hours. The first was on Arden Avenue, where Damon Felts' trailer was deemed a total loss.

"By the time I got here, the whole front of the house was gone," Felts said Sunday afternoon.

Damon Felts and his girlfriend lost everything they owned in the fire, which also killed two of their cats. A GoFundMe has been created, hoping to help the family at this time.

"Literally, we lost everything. There's nothing salvageable in there," Felts said. "It's just disbelief. I wanted it all to be a dream and I could just wake up the next day and everything would be normal again."

Both families are now dealing with the abnormal, handling the difficult task of rebuilding their lives.

"It's too much. Everything. All of it. There's just so much going on that it's hard to think of anything," Felts said.